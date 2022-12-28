Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,279 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 43.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 88.7% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSGP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $76.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.52 and its 200-day moving average is $72.09. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $85.37.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $556.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 15.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

