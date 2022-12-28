Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 232 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after purchasing an additional 473,168 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,028,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,747,063,000 after purchasing an additional 462,988 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 76.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 484,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,177,000 after purchasing an additional 209,567 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,240,000 after purchasing an additional 199,368 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 143.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,750,000 after purchasing an additional 156,910 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.43.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

ROP stock opened at $433.15 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $494.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $421.35 and its 200-day moving average is $406.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

