Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 306 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,901 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 10,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $126.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.02. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.41 and a 1-year high of $146.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.14. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $114.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPSC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 2,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $369,174.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,471,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,374 shares of company stock worth $3,691,944. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce Profile

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.