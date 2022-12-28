Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 389 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3,625.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.78.

Insider Activity

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $188,664.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $188,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $1,304,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,014.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,692 shares of company stock worth $3,237,336. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $106.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.18. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $135.10. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.62. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

