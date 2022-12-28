Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 401 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $427,256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,839,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,010,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,236 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 22.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,864,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220,337 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,167,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.6 %

FE stock opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.47. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $48.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.56.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

