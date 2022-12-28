Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 67 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Diageo by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,147,000 after acquiring an additional 19,450 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Diageo by 40.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Diageo by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Diageo by 12.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Diageo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($52.50) to GBX 4,500 ($54.31) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($65.53) to GBX 5,010 ($60.46) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,350 ($40.43) to GBX 3,160 ($38.14) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,164.44.

DEO opened at $179.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.17 and a 200 day moving average of $177.02. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

