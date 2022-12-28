Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 932 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BILL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BILL opened at $103.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.87 and a 1-year high of $262.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BILL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bill.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $2,268,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,108.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $625,432.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $2,268,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,108.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,974 shares of company stock valued at $9,537,218 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.