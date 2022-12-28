Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HZNP. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 936.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $3,159,830.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,074,136.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Up 0.2 %

HZNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.42.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $113.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $117.49.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $925.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.93 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 24.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.