Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,339,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,547,000 after purchasing an additional 98,357 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,375,000 after purchasing an additional 269,438 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,321,000 after purchasing an additional 633,046 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,988,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,752,000 after purchasing an additional 324,354 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Stock Down 0.5 %

BILL stock opened at $103.17 on Wednesday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.87 and a fifty-two week high of $262.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 1.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. The firm had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.26 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $2,268,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,108.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $2,268,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,108.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $43,202.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,331.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,974 shares of company stock worth $9,537,218 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BILL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bill.com from $183.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Bill.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bill.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.10.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

