Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.84.

Several research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

Bank of America Trading Up 0.2 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $32.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $260.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.