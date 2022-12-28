Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Stock Holdings Increased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.5% during the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 36,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 172.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 30.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $33.11. The company has a market capitalization of $476.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.36.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $38.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.50 million. Research analysts predict that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

