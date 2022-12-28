BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Shares Sold by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,491 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of BCB Bancorp worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BCB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 173.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 29.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 253,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 39.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCB Bancorp stock opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The company has a market cap of $307.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BCBP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCB Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of BCB Bancorp to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

