Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VB stock opened at $183.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.57 and its 200 day moving average is $186.11. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $229.60.

