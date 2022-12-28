Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ BGFV opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $197.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average is $11.81. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $21.40.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $261.45 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 4.30%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.24%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,616.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $40,131.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,157. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,616.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 42.4% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 45.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Featured Stories

