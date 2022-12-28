Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Reaches $41.01 on Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 28th. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $790.01 million and approximately $28.49 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for about $41.01 or 0.00245817 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,683.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.08 or 0.00599893 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00038796 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000605 BTC.
About Bitcoin SV
Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,263,733 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.com.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.