Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by CTC Capital Management LLC

CTC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 209.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 56.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in Blackstone by 34.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Blackstone by 10.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 158,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,157,000 after purchasing an additional 15,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter worth approximately $384,000. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,134,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock worth $257,780,080. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $73.68 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $72.24 and a one year high of $138.95. The company has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.09.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 101.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BX. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Blackstone from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.63.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.