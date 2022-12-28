Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. trimmed its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for about 1.8% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $945,000. CTC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 209.3% in the third quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its stake in Blackstone by 0.8% in the third quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 83,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 500.0% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 13.6% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 40,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $73.68 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.24 and a 12 month high of $138.95. The stock has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock valued at $257,780,080. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Argus decreased their target price on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Blackstone from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.63.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

