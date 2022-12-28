Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.68.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Blend Labs from $3.20 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Blend Labs from $5.25 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blend Labs from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Blend Labs Stock Down 9.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BLND opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $247.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.56. Blend Labs has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $10.22.

Insider Activity at Blend Labs

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $55.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.24 million. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 56.67% and a negative net margin of 277.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Blend Labs will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 970,874 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $1,077,670.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 33,196 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $40,499.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,180 shares in the company, valued at $611,439.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 970,874 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $1,077,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,830,446 shares of company stock worth $2,190,839 over the last three months. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blend Labs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 1,862.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,117,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550,895 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the first quarter worth $28,500,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 664.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,870,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,209 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 111.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,740,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 3,104.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,774,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,592 shares during the last quarter. 60.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blend Labs

(Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.