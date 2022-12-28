Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Block by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,646,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Block by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 25,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Block by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.85.

NYSE:SQ opened at $59.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.98. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $169.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $1,652,602.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at $22,698,651.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,535 shares of company stock worth $19,338,597 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

