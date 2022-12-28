Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock Holdings Reduced by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC lowered its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 791 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Block by 63.6% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 216,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,286,000 after purchasing an additional 84,008 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Block by 42,272.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 24,941 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in Block in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Block by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 66,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Block by 796.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 445,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,494,000 after acquiring an additional 395,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Block from $90.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Block from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Block from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Block from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Block in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

Block Price Performance

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $47,783.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $47,783.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $2,206,444.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at $30,305,865.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,535 shares of company stock worth $19,338,597. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ opened at $59.86 on Wednesday. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $169.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.