Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) Shares Down 0.4%

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.42 and last traded at $12.44. Approximately 629 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 41,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.89. The firm has a market cap of $236.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.38.

Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.65 million during the quarter. Blue Ridge Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 19.88%.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Blue Ridge Bankshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. Blue Ridge Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 11.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 33.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 8.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Company Profile

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

