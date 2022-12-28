BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €76.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €76.00 ($80.85) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNPGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($79.79) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €67.00 ($71.28) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($77.66) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($74.47) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($64.89) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

EPA BNP opened at €54.00 ($57.45) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €51.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €48.04. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($60.89) and a 12-month high of €69.17 ($73.59).

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Investment & Protection Services; and Commercial, Personal Banking & Services. The Corporate & Institutional Banking division offers capital markets, securities services, investment banking, financing, risk management, cash management, and financial advisory services for corporate clients, and institutional investors.

