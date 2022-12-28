Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $210.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price objective on Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $209.88.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $189.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.47 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.50. Boeing has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $229.67.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Boeing will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after buying an additional 2,781,349 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,669 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,565 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Boeing by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,866,925,000 after purchasing an additional 913,386 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

