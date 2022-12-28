Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $361.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 350 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 305 to SEK 385 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 355 to SEK 390 in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BDNNY opened at $76.00 on Friday. Boliden AB has a 12 month low of $55.19 and a 12 month high of $108.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.46.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BDNNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.