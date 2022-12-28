Boston Common Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,372 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $6,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth about $61,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE A opened at $149.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.44. The firm has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $162.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 18.31%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.21.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,897,589.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,897,589.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,589 shares of company stock worth $34,061,140 over the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.