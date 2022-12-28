Boston Common Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,586 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,586 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in CME Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $167.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.07. The company has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.58 and a 12-month high of $256.94.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CME Group to $201.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

