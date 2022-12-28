Boston Common Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,875 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,798,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3,001.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,831,000 after buying an additional 120,815 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,484,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,646,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $284.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $126.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $620.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $292.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.98.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.13.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

