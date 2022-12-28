Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 110 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,663 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $118.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $147.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $71.68 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.97 and a 200 day moving average of $109.15.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.70%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

