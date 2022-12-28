Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 176.3% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 38.8% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 109.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 48,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after acquiring an additional 25,323 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 32.4% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 13.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,350,000 after acquiring an additional 288,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $211.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.69.

Insider Activity

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $76,940.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,732 shares of company stock valued at $3,507,452 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $257.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $350.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 59.22%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

