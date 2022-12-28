Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,380 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,257,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in SAP by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after buying an additional 1,729,492 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in SAP by 3,004.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,375,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,746,000 after buying an additional 1,330,771 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in SAP by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after buying an additional 969,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in SAP by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,898,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $444,385,000 after buying an additional 363,245 shares during the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP Stock Performance

NYSE:SAP opened at $103.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.72 and its 200-day moving average is $94.01. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $141.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $121.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. SAP had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($138.30) to €135.00 ($143.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Oddo Bhf cut shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SAP from €122.00 ($129.79) to €115.00 ($122.34) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.73.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

