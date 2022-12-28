Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $8,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 105,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,152 shares of company stock valued at $942,632. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $84.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.17.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

