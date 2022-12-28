Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $5.88 Million Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,287 shares of company stock valued at $9,172,100 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $157.28 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $174.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.19. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

