Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €98.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($104.26) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €81.00 ($86.17) price target on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a €72.50 ($77.13) price target on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €99.00 ($105.32) price target on Brenntag in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($95.74) price target on Brenntag in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($85.11) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Brenntag Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €59.26 ($63.04) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €61.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of €63.91. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($45.81) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($59.84).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

