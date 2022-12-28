Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BRFS shares. Citigroup lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. HSBC lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BRF from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of BRF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 24,683 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in BRF during the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BRF by 61.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 40,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in BRF during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in BRF by 8.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 215,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 16,159 shares in the last quarter. 8.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRF Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE BRFS opened at $1.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54. BRF has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. BRF had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that BRF will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

