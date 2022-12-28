Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 309.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 203,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BMY opened at $72.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.21. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $60.86 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

