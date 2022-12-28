British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,800 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($45.86) target price on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BATS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($48.27) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,050 ($48.88) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($57.93) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($48.27) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($54.31) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,043 ($48.79).

LON BATS opened at GBX 3,316.50 ($40.03) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,339.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,385.56. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of GBX 2,700.50 ($32.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,645 ($43.99). The company has a market cap of £74.23 billion and a PE ratio of 1,411.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 54.45 ($0.66) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.15%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

