Brokerages Set abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Price Target at $166.50

Shares of abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.50.

SLFPF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered abrdn from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on abrdn from GBX 125 ($1.51) to GBX 130 ($1.57) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on abrdn from GBX 145 ($1.75) to GBX 184 ($2.22) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Redburn Partners lowered abrdn from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on abrdn from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 160 ($1.93) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get abrdn alerts:

abrdn Stock Performance

abrdn stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.89. abrdn has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $3.40.

About abrdn

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.