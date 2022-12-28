Brokerages Set Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Target Price at $12.83

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGI. Scotiabank upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of AGI stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $213.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.80 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 3.28%. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 5.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth $622,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 21.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 56.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 192,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 24.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 58,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

