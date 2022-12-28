Brokerages Set American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Target Price at $16.15

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.15.

AEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

NYSE:AEO opened at $14.09 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 25.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,356,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $236,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,262 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,929,395 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $368,414,000 after acquiring an additional 335,716 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,726 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,399,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $81,724,000 after buying an additional 771,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,924,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,543,000 after buying an additional 72,940 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

