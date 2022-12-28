Brokerages Set Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) PT at $4,606.00

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4,606.00.

ASHTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,830 ($58.29) to GBX 5,000 ($60.34) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,650 ($68.19) to GBX 6,000 ($72.41) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Liberum Capital upgraded Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 340 ($4.10) to GBX 400 ($4.83) in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Ashtead Group stock opened at $229.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.83. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $342.55.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

