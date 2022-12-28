Brokerages Set Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) PT at GBX 544.83

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 544.83 ($6.58).

BDEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 459 ($5.54) to GBX 440 ($5.31) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 835 ($10.08) to GBX 462 ($5.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 427 ($5.15) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 530 ($6.40) to GBX 490 ($5.91) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

In related news, insider Mike Scott sold 6,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 356 ($4.30), for a total value of £23,015.40 ($27,776.25).

Shares of Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 403.70 ($4.87) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 807.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 394.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 423.21. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 313 ($3.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 765.14 ($9.23).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

