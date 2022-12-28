Brokerages Set BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Target Price at $64.08

Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.08.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BCE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth $39,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in BCE in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

BCE Stock Up 0.2 %

BCE stock opened at $44.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.10. BCE has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $59.34.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 110.29%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

