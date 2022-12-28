Brokerages Set BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Price Target at $48.80

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BWA. Citigroup upped their target price on BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BNP Paribas raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $40.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $50.09.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 51,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

