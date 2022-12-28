Brokerages Set California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Target Price at $65.00

Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CWT shares. UBS Group started coverage on California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on California Water Service Group to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.
Insider Transactions at California Water Service Group
In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $30,433.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,858,190.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,529 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $96,204.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,498 shares of company stock valued at $156,572 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
California Water Service Group Stock Performance
Shares of CWT stock opened at $61.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.57. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $48.46 and a 12-month high of $72.08. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 0.44.
California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $266.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.00 million. Analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
California Water Service Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.57%.
California Water Service Group Company Profile
California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.
