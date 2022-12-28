Brokerages Set CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Target Price at $209.57

Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $209.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in CDW by 0.8% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in CDW by 0.8% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in CDW by 4.0% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 3.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management lifted its position in shares of CDW by 2.3% during the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW Increases Dividend

Shares of CDW opened at $178.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.14. CDW has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $208.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

See Also

