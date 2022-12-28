Brokerages Set Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Target Price at $329.32

Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $329.32.

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Cigna Stock Performance

Cigna stock opened at $334.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.88. The company has a market cap of $102.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $213.16 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cigna will post 23.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,049 shares of company stock worth $7,863,480 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

