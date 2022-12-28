Brokerages Set Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Price Target at $40.50

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.50.
Several research analysts have issued reports on CYRX shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cryoport from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cryoport from $49.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
Insider Transactions at Cryoport
In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $142,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $16.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 14.96, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.21. Cryoport has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $60.36.
Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 123.41%. The company had revenue of $60.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.22 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cryoport will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.
Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.
