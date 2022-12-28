Brokerages Set Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target at $101.78

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.78.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPD. BNP Paribas began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $1,304,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,014.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 59.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 62.8% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 400.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 133.7% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $106.42 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $135.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.18.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.62. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

