Brokerages Set FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) PT at $134.30

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.30.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

FMC stock opened at $126.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.25. FMC has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. FMC had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Research analysts forecast that FMC will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.01%.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,588.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,233,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in FMC by 10.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,502,000 after buying an additional 133,207 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in FMC in the third quarter valued at about $3,723,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in FMC by 4.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 402,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,524,000 after buying an additional 17,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in FMC by 33.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 37,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

