Brokerages Set Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Price Target at $11.67

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

Several brokerages have commented on FUSN. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of FUSN opened at $2.91 on Friday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $8.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average is $2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of -0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.09 and a quick ratio of 16.09.

Institutional Trading of Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FUSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03). Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.72% and a negative net margin of 4,189.61%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 59.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

